Osman Khalid Butt reveals why he dropped Parwaz Hay Junoon and more... lyrics, OST title song mp3 download, cast, timings, drama review, written update (source: hipinpakistan) Promotions of Balu Mahi are currently going on in full swing, and apart from appearances on TV, the cast recently went live on Facebook in an ‘Ask me … This article was originally...
------------------
Dhola by Soch ft. Rimal Ali (Official Music Video) lyrics, song mp3 download, family, wedding pictures, age, height, weight, biography, husband, wife, affairs (source: Pakium) THE WAIT IS OVER… Another peppy track by Soch in a lighter mood with a social message, Watch Dhola ft. Rimal Ali Watch music video below: This post, Dhola by Soch ft. Rimal Ali (Official...
Kapoor & Sons Sequel: Fawad Khan to Unite With Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra? OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, timings, cast, drama review, written update (source: brandsynario) Kapoor and Sons wooed audiences globally and was a blockbuster movie having a stellar star cast that included the sizzling Alia Bhatt, popular actor Sidharth Malhotra and global...
Raees to release in Pakistan! Will Shah Rukh Khan challenge Salman Khans record? lyrics, song mp3 download, family, wedding pictures, age, height, weight, biography, husband, wife, affairs Follow @catchnews Raees to release in Pakistan. (Movie Still) Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster drama, Raees is set to release in Pakistan along with its release in...
Pakistani Actors Are Returning To India To Shoot For This Bollywood Film lyrics, song mp3 download, family, wedding pictures, age, height, weight, biography, husband, wife, affairs Sridevi Months ago, the Indian motion picture producers’ association (IMPPA) banned Pakistani actors and technicians from new projects in Bollywood until situations...
Shooting Of Maula Jatt 2 Finally Begins OST lyrics, title song mp3 download, timings, cast, drama review, written update (source: ReviewitPk) Upcoming film Maula Jatt 2 has finally gone on floors now and and has got us super excited. It’s a star studded film with heartthrob Fawad Khan as Maula Jatt and his arch-rival Noori Nath played by Hamza Ali Abbasi,...
No country for stupid films lyrics, song mp3 download, family, wedding pictures, age, height, weight, biography, husband, wife, affairs Written By: Omair Alavi The Shaan Daar star of Lollywood is back with his extraordinary claims … on the same day when Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif formed a committee to review the release of Indian films in the...
xXx: Return of Xander Cage earns over 20 million in its first week lyrics, OST title song mp3 download, cast, timings, drama review, written update (source: hipinpakistan) In the past few months, the cinema industry has been incurring huge losses due to the absence of Bollywood. Many Hollywood movies were released during this time, but they weren’t able to pull...
Karan Johar praises Fawad's acting like no one else family, wedding pictures, age, height, weight, biography, husband, wife, affairs Recently during an interview Karan Johar spoke a lot about the weak times he had during the controversies around the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He said he felt weak, vulnerable, and victimized when the ban of Pakistanis actors in...
Advertising shift: From Celebrities to Animation! lyrics, OST title song mp3 download, cast, timings, drama review, written update (source: hipinpakistan) What’s the traditional form of making a TVC? Get a celebrity, take them abroad (Thailand, maybe), add some dances and cheesy lines and there you go! You have a brand new advertisement ready to entertain! As...