Top 12 Atif Aslam Coke Studio Songs Back in 2002, when Aadat was released, every fan boy's mission was to learn how to play that song! Mostly because heartthrobs Atif Aslam and Gohar Mumtaz were the talk...
ARY's upcoming drama 'Rasm e Duniya' looks pretty intense! While our film industry might still be struggling, our dramas seem to be going strong. Not only have they been appreciated in Pakistan, they have a huge fan following in other parts of the world as well....
10 things about Hamza Ali Abbasi that you probably did not know! Hamza Ali Abbasi somehow always has the attention of the media and the masses – whether it is because of something outrageous that he says, or his dabbling in politics, to the movies/dramas...
Sammi Episode 1 Review – Slaves To The System Sammi promises to be another drama which will not only focus on some of the customs followed by people in remote villages through which they exploit women but it is also going to be the story of a survivor. Many of...
US-based Pakistani singer to work for clearing misperceptions against Pakistan LAHORE: America-based Pakistani singer Ali Zaman has planned to work for clearing misperceptions against Pakistan. "Pakistan is a peace loving country and have rich culture of love, brotherhood and tolerance so I will make series of efforts to promote real...
Pakistan lifts ban on Indian movies Islamabad: Pakistan has lifted a ban on the import and screening of movies from neighbouring India after months of suspension amid tension over the disputed region of Kashmir. Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum...
Pakistan allows screening of Indian films: Info Minister Govt has decided to maintain the present policy regarding import of Indian cinematograph films. ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/ Web Desk) – Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has...
Kalki working with Pakistani director Sabiha Sumar 'Azmaish' will showcase the cultural aspects of India and Pakistan, says Bollywood actress Mumbai: Actress Kalki Koechlin during the screening of film Haraamkhor in Mumbai on Jan 10, 2017. (Photo:...