Om Puri. Facebook is full of photographs where the Indian actor, Om Puri, is regaling drawing rooms in Pakistan with his thoughts on culture. He had the masterly knack of advocating...
Actress Naveen Waqar Recent Pictures with her Family (Source: FashionUniverse) her brother Faraz Waqar (born 21 January 1976) is a Pakistani filmmaker, writer and director of Pakistan's first ever silent film Meeoww Billi aur World War 3, completed in September 2013. He...
'Lone' bride finally goes to honeymoon with husband A bride forced to go on her honeymoon alone after her new husband was denied a visa revealed that the couple have finally managed to take the romantic trip together, reported DailyMail. Huma Mobin's story went viral last...
Pakistan marks 21st death anniversary of slain film legend Sultan Rahi LAHORE – The 21st death anniversary of Pakistan's legendary film actor Sultan Rahi is being observed across the country today. Sultan Rahi was born in a Muslim family in Utter...
Bollywood Movies That Will Clash At The Box-Office In 2017 2017 is a promising year for Bollywood. Many promising sequels, commercial and independent films will release this year. It begins with a box office clash of the major films Kaabil and Raaes. But, let us tell you, they are not...
Azad, the star-studded film may release this March (source: hipinpakistan) Rehan Sheikh, the man who was a significant part of the golden PTV era has directed a movie based on the life of a radio jockey played by Rehan himself and the people who surround him. Read: It's all about...
Monday Monochromes - Storms by Mitch Dobrowner Home» Multimedia » Photos Monday, 09 January 2017 14:37 Posted by Jibran Abbasi Photo Credit : Mitch Dobrowner Mitch Dobrowner is a fine art photographer and stormchaser, who was born in Long Island (Bethpage) New York...
Hollywood actress' amusing response on finding Home» Arts & Leisure » Lifestyle Monday, 09 January 2017 15:29 Posted by Asfia Afzal Batman and Robin actress Alicia Silverstone gives an amusing response on finding her face on a Pakistani local hair dye brand. Unaware...
Turkish singer to join Abida Perveen to sing Sufi song ISLAMABAD: Famous Turkish Singer, Goodwill Ambassador Ersin Faikzade would sing a song with renowned Pakistani singer Abida Perveen. Talking to APP, Ersin Faikzade said that he already started work on the project with legendary singer Abida Perveen, adding that hopefully people would...
Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone stunned after finding her face on Pakistani mehndi pack 'Batman & Robin' actress Alicia Silverstone was apparently amused after finding her face on a Pakistani mehndi pack and shared the ad picture on her official Facebook page,...