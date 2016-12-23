Chaiwala #Arshad Khan Starts Gyming for his Upcoming Movie “Kabeer”

While the news of Chaiwala #Arshad Khan turning hero for his upcoming movie “Kabeer” is making round on social media, Islamabad’s blue-eyed boy have already started prepping up for his flick! Khan is spotted working out and pumping up in the gym for his role in the films.

The dreamy social media star will be flying to England and Dubai for the shooting of Kabeer.

Check Arshad Khan busy in an intense work out in the gym!

We bet Arshad will have a superstar body in no time!

Who knows with al the gymming, he can even be the next Hrithik Roshan of Pakistan!

Arshadkhan A photo posted by ArshadKhan SupperStar (@chaiwala.officiall) on Dec 7, 2016 at 12:05am PST

We must admit, the sensational Chaiwala has groomed alot with time!

Seems like he is all set to give competition to the likes of Fawad Khan & Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Undoubtedly, Khan has taken the whole of Pakistan by storm. From television shows to photo shoots, brand endorsements to interviews; he has apparently become the most popular celebrity in no time.

While Khan rose to fame in no time after his iconic photo made it to the web, it was inevitable that the world will soon see him star in a movie.

What is next for blue-eyed chai wala? Let’s wait and watch!

Stay tuned to Brandsyanrio for more updates!

