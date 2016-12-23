Hunky chaiwala, grumpy cat, sexy maths professor are internet sensations of 2016

In late 90s, before the internet took us all by storm, there was a fine line that separated common men and celebrities. Cut to 2016, internet is the ultimate maker and breaker of images. And it doesn’t surprise us anymore when this very medium makes an aam aadmi amongst us an overnight sensation. With just a single post, picture or videos, netizens were constantly on their fingers, literally, to keep a tab on what their favourite artist was upto on the internet. AT lists the unexpected internet superstars of 2016

Hunky chaiwala: Blue-eyed Pakistani chaiwala, Arshad Khan grabbed eyeballs after a local photographer posted his snaps selling chai on social media. The picture went viral, making Arshad an online heartthrob and even earned him a modelling contract. His charming good looks created quite a viral frenzy for weeks on end.

Murad Osmann: What every girl wants is a man who can click her beautiful pictures against breathtaking backgrounds making it a brilliant composition, a visual feast. For those of you been following the famous ‘Follow Me’ series you’d know what exactly we mean. Russian photographer Murad Osmann has been clicking pictures with his now wife Natalia Zakharova holding her hand from the back, with a beautiful view in the front. These pictures have got him over 4.2 million subscribers on Instagram.

Mannequin Challenge: And it seems the season of accepting and posting challenges is back. Make way for the Mannequin Challenge. Celebrities, sportspersons and others have accepted this and have started posting videos online, where a camera captures them standing in different poses standing as a mannequin while a song is being played in the background.

Sonam Gupta bewafa hai: At a time when the entire nation was reeling under the recent demonetisation, a certain Sonam Gupta grabbed attention. Overnight, images of currency with ‘Sonam Gupta bewafa hai’ went viral leading to endless memes, trolls and laughter sessions. The fictitious name first appeared on a torn ` 10 note in August this year and was back on a new ` 2,000 note after the demonetisation and went viral on various social media platforms with the said tagline.







Pokemon Go: Yes, the famous cartoon game is back as a virtual reality game making every Pokemon and non-Pokemon game lover addicted to their phones more than ever. Endless memes, trolls, videos of people banging into one another while catching Pikachu, accidents and what not, the game kept every one literally on their toes for several days.





Nepali sabjiwali: Meet internet’s new darling, 18-year-old, vegetable vendor, Kusum Shrestha from Nepal. Kusum was photographed carrying vegetables at a local market. The picture was posted on social media with hashtags such as #Tarkariwali and #Sabjiwali. Soon the picture went viral and many admirers praised her looks.



Boo the Pomerian: The minute you look at this dog you will surely go ‘awwww’. Boo the dog or Boo the Pomerian, has certainly won many hearts with its cute hairstyle and cuddly looks. It became a internet sensation when its owner created a Facebook page “My name is Boo. I am a dog. Life is good”. He became popular in October 2010 after singer Ke$ha sent a tweet that she had a new boyfriend, linking to the page. As of March 2016, Boo has over 17.5 million likes on its Facebook page and many followers on Instagram.



Hot Maths teacher: What do you imagine when you say maths teacher? A nerd who’s serious about numbers. The mouthwateringly handsome Peitro Boselli debunked all those theories, making Maths seem lot more fun. An engineer from Italy, this former mathematics lecturer at University College London is a model too. He has been dubbed the ‘world’s sexiest Maths teacher’ by his legion of online followers.

Grumpy Cat: You might have been laughing at the funky pictures, posts and videos of this cutesy grumpy cat, who’s got two million followers online, but her permanently ‘grumpy’ facial appearance, is caused due to an underbite and feline dwarfism. She became an internet sensation when a photograph of her was posted on a social news website. Since her picture is used for funny or negative memes.