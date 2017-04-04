Khan Is Slowly Losing Pace: Episode 7 Review lyrics, OST title song mp3 download, cast, timings, drama review, written update (source: hipinpakistan)

Things are slowing down in Khan and we’re wondering whether the drama will be able to pick up pace and be back to it’s own fast paced originality. The 7th episode of Khan seemed much of a drag and did not offer anything significant or interesting to hold on to for the next week.

This week we again saw Anwar insisting Rahat to flee with him. Anwar is on Khan’s wanted list and Rahat is trying her best to make him go away but he doesn’t want to leave without her.

Khan confesses to meeting Sarwat and how much he still likes her in front of his son Zain (a special child). Khan is obessessed with Sarwat; he loved her in the past and the love is still strong in his heart and he vows to get her by all means. It seems Khan talks to Zain every now and then and confesses to each of his black deed. Perhaps there might be a connection to Zain’s condition and Khan’s power.

------------------



------------------

The police is still trying to find a reason why Jameel would commit suicide and for this they are now taking help from Shanu (an encyclopedia for crime in the city). The department has a hunch about Khan’s involvement in the case and they’re trying their best to find out how.

Even Anwar has a link with Shanu and we’re wondering as to what all of it is about. What is it that Anwar is trying to hide and what is his motive behind meeting Rahat and getting involved in their lives. Rahat tries to question his intentions of being in Pakistan and he just wouldn’t answer him straight. She thinks there might be a trap but Anwar puts her down, convincing her to go with him.

This is the first time we see how Khan gets romantic with his wife and to be honest we love him in this avatar. Noman Ejaz knows how to portray a man with power who keeps a softer side to him hidden for his woman alone.

--------- Advertisement ---------



------------------

On the other hand Sarwat has intentions of filing an FIR against Khan but the IG police is putting her down. The CM calls Khan and he tells him to have SP Zaman involved and get the FIR on a hold. Zaman talks to Sarwat and tells her about the FIR of the rape case he found with Jameel and this puts Sarwat’s hopes of blaming Khan for Jameel’s murder at rest.

Shabana hears the conversation between Sarwat and Khan and she is now suspicious of something between the two of them. It is at the very moment a gunshot is heard and Shabana is shot. Khan rushes to her side and she is taken to the hospital where she recovers from the bullet graze. It is there that Shabana asks Khan about Jameel and whether or not he was involved in his murder or not.

------------------



------------------

--------- Advertisement ---------



------------------