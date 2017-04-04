WHO is Bee Jan: facts, family, wedding pics, age, height, weight, biography, wiki, profile, wife, daughter, son

Beejan Land (born 14 February 1989 in Paddington, New South Wales, Australia) is an Australian actor and award-winning playwright. He graduated high school at Newtown High School of the Performing Arts

Beejan trained at the prestigious L’École Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq joining alumni such as Geoffrey Rush, Julie Taymor, Ariane Mnouchkine, Yazmina Reza and Steven Berkoff. Beejan is also a graduate of ACTT’s Talented Young Actors’ Program, National Institute of Dramatic Art Acting and Playwrighting programs. He also trained at Australian Theatre for Young People.

------------------



------------------

Beejan was born in Sydney Australia and is of Iranian/Persian origins. He started his performing career as a young Magician. Performing at events and parties he quickly began to develop a name as a Magician. In 1998 he was awarded first place Australian Convention of Magicians competition in the Walk on Walk off Section.[1]He then began taking after school acting classes at the Australian Theatre for Young People in 1999. He took classes in Film, Theatre and Voice as well as master classes with some of Australia’s highly sought out industry professionals. He performed in many productions with them giving him the experience and desire to continue his passions in the field of theatre and film. Mentors at Australian Theatre for Young People included Nick Enright, Victoria Longley, Kate Champion and David Berthold.

--------- Advertisement ---------



------------------

--------- Advertisement ---------



------------------