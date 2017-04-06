Actor Rishi Kapoor Stands In Favor Of Pakistani Cricket Players In IPL family, wedding pictures, age, height, weight, biography, husband, wife, affairs

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor pleads in favor of Pakistani cricket players for Twenty20 matches of the Indian Premier League. The Kapoor and Sons actor took to twitter on the eve of the opening ceremony of the tenth edition of the IPL, where he implored the authorities to consider the neighbour’s case.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will lock horns with The Sunrisers Hyderabad on 5th April 2017 for the tenth edition of IPL at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Cricketers Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan two players from Afghanistan is making their debut in the 10th edition of IPL.

Talking about that the actor tweeted – “IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players,” actor added “Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain. (Match must be played again. We are a benevolent people.) Please!”

As we all know that the two countries, India and Pakistan, are not going through smooth relations, and Pakistan has not played in the IPL after the starting year of the league in 2008. It seems that the actor wants to keep sports away from any controversies. After the Uri attacks tension between two countries has reached a higher level. Though the two countries are playing international tournaments, they haven’t played a test series from a very long time!

Rishi Kapoor, who is a known Twitterati, never shies away from speaking his mind on social media and the actor often lands in controversies for this.

