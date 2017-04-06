Please consider Pakistani players for IPL: Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor spoke his mind when he tweeted that Pakistani players should also be considered for the Indian Premier League, on Tuesday.

Rishi Kapoor is an avid and active user of Twitter who never shies away from stating his point of view. Rishi is known for not mincing his words or biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind.

The actor tweeted that since players from Afghanistan had been picked to play in IPL teams and owing to the fact that the league has players from around the world, Pakistani cricketers should also be considered.

“IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please!” he tweeted.

One has to commend Rishi Kapoor for openly stating his stance, keeping in mind that it will ruffle some feathers in his country.

Ever since 2008, Pakistani players have never played in the Indian Premier League. Pakistani players have not been picked up by Indian franchises, which is a little odd considering the team’s talent when it comes to T20 international cricket.

Previously, Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan had also stated that the exclusion of Pakistani cricketers from the IPL was ‘humiliating’ for him.

